Inspired by Polish snow labyrinth, Slovakia builds largest maze in Central Europe

Bratislava, Slovakia – Jack Torrance, beware: Slovakia is now home to what has been described as the largest labyrinth in Central Europe, according to the Slovak Spectator.

Located in the north-eastern town of Stará Ľubovňa near the Jakubianka river, Slovakia’s impressive maze was built with hedges and trees that have been growing for the past three years.

If you’re scared of getting lost in the 6,400 square-metre area, don’t worry too much: the labyrinth is divided into nine parts, each inhabited by a so-called “master” giving you creative tasks to help you find the centre of the maze and the observation tower located there.

Designed to attract more tourists and visitors to the region, the Stará Ľubovňa attraction – which also includes beautiful nearby city gardens – was reportedly inspired by the famous snow labyrinth in Poland’s winter resort town of Zakopane, made up of no less than 60,000 ice blocks.

Spread over 2,500 square metres, Zakopane’s snow labyrinth is the largest of its kind in the world and includes a 16-metre-tall snow castle complete with a watchtower and hidden tunnels.

“I like that idea very much, so I said, why shouldn’t we have something similar in Stará Ľubovňa but during the whole year?”, Jozef Romaňák of the company behind the project explained.

The maze is open 7 days a week from 10 am to 8 pm, with a small entrance fee of €4-6 for adults and children above the age of five.