Hundreds of Polish movies made available online

Warsaw, Poland – Thousands of Polish films, including hundreds of some of the most classic Polish movies of all time, have been made available online for free.

The incredible initiative, bound to enthuse cinephiles and amateurs of Polish cinema from around the world, is entitled 35mm.online, and is a cooperation between the Polish Film Institute and one of Poland’s oldest and most renowned production studios, WFDiF.

Aimed to safeguard Poland’s film heritage, the project – cofounded by the Polish Culture Ministry and the EU – includes the digitization of some 160 features movies, as well as more than 400 animated movies and dozens of documentaries.

All of them have English subtitles.

“The 35mm.online platform presents the wealth of Polish cinematography, offering users artistically, educationally and historically valuable outputs of Polish cinematography as well as offering films present in the wider pop culture consciousness”, the project’s organisers said in a statement.

The wide selection includes Polish cult films such as Man of Marble and Man of Iron by Andrzej Wajda, and the Three Colours trilogy of Krzysztof Kieślowski.

The website is available in both Polish and English, and the platform can also be accessed through an app for Android and IOS smartphones.