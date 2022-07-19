Czech Republic mulls stricter Airbnb regulations

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech government is currently discussing new rules to regulate Airbnb and other short-term accommodation rentals throughout the country.

Jakub Michálek, the head of the Pirate Party’s parliamentary group behind the initiative, said he was seeking to amend the Act on Business Conditions in the Tourism Industry.

The overall objective would be to give more power to local municipalities to introduce and enforce short-term housing rules and allow them to set higher penalty fees in cases of violation.

Repeated breaches could result in fines of up to 10 million Kc (about 400,000€), or even a ban on activity, Michálek noted, adding that the proposal enjoyed a “fairly broad agreement” among governing parties.

People who only rent out their flats or houses occasionally and whose related annual revenues do not exceed 30,000 Kc (1,200€) would be exempted from the proposal.

The amendment, which would be spearheaded by the Ministry of Regional Development and could come into force in January 2023, would help the Czech Republic catch up with other European cities – such as Amsterdam, Paris, or Berlin – that have already implemented strict rules.

A previous reform to the Act on Tourism supposed to introduce legal obligations on platforms such as Airbnb failed to shake up the status-quo in the Czech Republic due to lack of enforceability.

Airbnb has long faced criticism, especially in the capital Prague and other popular cities like Český Krumlov and Karlovy Vary, where it is blamed – as in other top tourist destinations – for the depopulation of the city centre, its negative impact on the traditional hospitality industry, and the worsening quality of life in some districts due to the high concentration of tourists.

The company has taken preliminary steps to address the growing global backlash, including a recent ban on holding “disruptive parties and events” in properties listed on Airbnb, regardless of size.

