The most popular spots in Poland on Instagram

Warsaw, Poland – Anyone who has ever travelled there can agree: Poland is a beautiful and varied country, with a vast diversity of breath-taking destinations to visit.

Since Instagram itself is becoming an important medium for people to choose their next holiday trip, we’ll look at some of the most popular and “Instagrammable” spots in Poland.

This article is intended for everyone interested in travelling around Poland – whether you're a travel fan or Polish blogger looking for some new content ideas.

Royal Lazienki Park

A real gem at the heart of Warsaw, Lazienki park was built in the 17th century, and was originally a bath for noblemen. Famous Polish architect Tylman van Gameren designed this park for politician Stanisław Lubomirski, who ordered a bath in baroque style where he could come and find inspiration. Its name Lazienki derives from the Polish word for “bath.”

Today, it is one of the most famous and visited parks in Poland, with an impressive number of secret pathways and hidden gardens it. It is a perfect spot for history fans and people who simply love spending time outdoors. Many shows and performances also take place here, which can be an incredible way to enjoy the green and beautiful location in all its glory.

Wieliczka Salt Mine

Being a UNESCO Heritage site, the Wieliczka Salt Mine is considered one of the “wonders of Poland.” With nine different levels to explore, hundreds of thousands of tourists have visited this incredible site, which boasts more than 2,000 different caves with a depth of 327 m.

Since medieval times, this place was called Magnum Sal and was a source of wealth and prosperity for the country. Today, it has become one of the most popular destinations for tourists, domestic and foreign alike.

Castle in Moszna

This breath-taking castle may truly make visitors believe they ventured at the heart of a medieval fantasy.

Built as a palace for rich magnates, the castle is located about 20 miles south of Opole, in the south of Poland, and boasts a fascinating history. In 1945, the location was used as a Red Army base, and later became a sanatorium and clinic until just a few years ago.

The Isle of Usedom

Nicknamed “the sun island” with vistas reminding one of luxurious Greek destinations, the island is situated in the Baltic Sea and jointly belongs to Poland and Germany.

The breath-taking beaches and stunning architecture, as well as the famed botanical garden make this little island a genuine little paradise.

Wroclaw Old Town

Part of Poland since the end of the Second World War, Wroclaw is one of the top destinations in the country, and the city is the sort of place you’re likely to see on the frontpage of any tourism brochure.

An incredibly colourful and dynamic place, the city itself is home to thousands of young Polish and international students, and boasts a great array of interesting historical and culture sites including the Town Hall, St. Elizabeth’s Church, the Wroclaw Zoo, and Ostrów Tumski.

The Valley of Five Polish Ponds

Formed during the ice age, the valley itself is a mountainous, post-glacial area spread over 4 km and featuring loads of spectacular and breath-taking places to see. Peaks and ridges are some of the most beautiful examples of mountain regions, and you could feel like you’re actually in Austria or South America.

The Pliocene Valley has five different ponds, some with crystal clear water, beautiful plants and even wildlife. Make sure you dress appropriately for the incredible hike rather than just for the cameras, as it can get pretty cold, and all the pathways aren’t easy to walk.

Torun

The whole of the city of Torun is worth the trip, with some truly unbelievable sites and full of winding side streets and old buildings. Torun has stayed largely intact since the 8th century, with the marketplace and surrounding historic buildings (dating back around 500 years) as some of the most memorable spots to visit.

The Old Quarter is probably the most “Instagrammable” area, as it has a soulful and historic look, including a 13th-century castle. It’s actually a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Tatra Mountains

One of the most famous massifs in Central Europe, the Tatra mountains are located on the border between Poland and Slovakia, and one of the most popular mountain hiking destinations for Polish and foreign tourists alike, offering convenient and practical infrastructure and highly picturesque views.

Over 2 million visitors come to the Tatras each year, which can be visited all year young thanks to its favourable climate. Be sure to take the time to explore the Tatra National Park, as well as Morskie Oko, or Eye of the Sea, the biggest lake in the area.

Ojcow National Park

Located not far from Krakow, this beautiful national park is situated not far from Kraków is often overlooked, but attracts growing crowds of curious visitors. Not least due to the great variety it offers, from cliffs and caves to ravines, and its famed biodiversity, with more than 5,000 species calling it home.

The Ojcow park is also becoming an increasingly popular place for its trout farm and the beautiful ruins of its ancient castle, built by King Casimir III the Great in honour of his father.