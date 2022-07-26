Confiscated Ferrari joins Czech police car fleet

Prague, Czech Republic – Who said law and order couldn’t come with a twist of class? Police in the Czech Republic have turned a Ferrari 458 Italia seized from criminals into a high-powered patrol car.

In a statement, Czech police said that the car will only be used by specially trained officers of a top surveillance department, mainly to chase down stolen cars, patrol the country’s highways or crack down on illegal street races.

The Italian supercar’s modification – including a new coat of paint, a new livery, plus a camera system and a special warning light – into a police patrol car reportedly cost €12,000. This is about the same price as a new Skoda hatchback, according to the department.

Czech police confiscated about 900 cars last year, the vast majority of which are neither rare nor particularly valuable and are commonly resold with proceeds going to covering offenders’ damages.

Only a few of them remain in the Czech police car fleet for official duties.

Police spokesman Jakub Vincalek insisted that the Ferrari, capable of speeds up to 326 km/h, was not the most valuable or rarest vehicle in the fleet.

The Czech Republic is not the only country using valuable sports cars for specific official duties.

In Italy, local police have a partnership with Lamborghini, according to the Guardian, and use the high-powered cars to transport blood supplies to accident sites. The Dubai police, for its part, is notorious for its use of Bugatti and Aston Martin cars, the Washington Post notes.