Hungary: 3% of Fidesz voters hold Russia responsible for war in Ukraine

Budapest, Hungary – According to a new poll released by the IDEA Institute, just 3% of Fidesz-KDNP supporters consider Russia responsible for the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

More than half (52%) of the ruling party’s voters hold the United States or NATO responsible for the war, according to the survey, and 12% of them think Ukraine is primarily to blame.

About 14% of supporters of the far-right Mi Hazánk blame Russia for the hostilities just beyond their border, also much lower than the 44% who point the finger at the United States.

At the other end of the political spectrum, a majority of supporters of the opposition coalition (64%) hold Moscow responsible for the invasion of Ukraine.

Commentators have long blamed the rhetoric of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, supported by a vast network of pro-government media outlets, for spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine and echoing pro-Kremlin propaganda.

Increasingly isolated in Europe over its pro-Russia stance, the Hungarian government has consistently refused to blame Russia directly for the invasion of its neighbour, repeatedly criticising Western sanctions against Moscow and even launching direct attacks against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The survey was carried out via a social media questionnaire from July 27 to August 7, on a representative sample of Hungary’s adult population.