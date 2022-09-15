Europe’s tallest building opens in Warsaw

Warsaw, Poland – With the most recent addition to its stars-reaching skyline, Warsaw now boasts the tallest building in the European Union.

Standing at 310 metres high in the city centre and designed by the Foster + Partners architecture studio, Varso Tower has surpassed the Polish capital’s notorious Palace of Culture and Science (237 metres, opened in 1955), located just close by. It also now exceeds the EU’s previous German record-holder, the Commerzbank Tower in Frankfurt.

Construction started back in 2019, with the main part of the building completed last year.

After the installation of its 80-metre spire in February, news already broke that Europe’s tallest construction would now be in Poland – excluding five taller buildings in Russia, such as Saint Petersburg’s Lakhta Tower. With about 70,000 square metres of leasable space distributed throughout 53 floors, the Varso Tower is now officially open and could welcome its first tenants as early as this month.

Warsaw residents or visiting amateurs of heights won’t have to take out a lease to enjoy the panoramic views offered by the new skyscraper: two viewing terraces – the highest standing at 230 metres above the ground – as well as a bar and restaurant will be accessible to the public.

“Our flagship investment has transformed a section of the centre of Warsaw,” developer HB Reavis said in a statement, calling the skyscraper “one of the new symbols of the capital, as well as the tallest building in the European Union in terms of architectural height.”

Not everyone is thrilled by the new imposing building, with some local residents complaining about the noise and disruption caused by building work, and worried about the future impact it will have on the neighbourhood’s life.

Varso Tower is part of the larger Varso Place complex, made up of two smaller neighbouring buildings.

Previously topped by the communist-era Palace of Culture and Science and the Warsaw Trade Tower (1999), Warsaw’s skyline has considerably changed over the past 10 years, with a handful of skyscrapers mushrooming in the city centre in recent years – including the Warsaw Spire (2016, 220 metres high), the Warsaw Unit (2021, 202 metres) and Skyliner (2021, 195 metres).

Among the 20 tallest buildings in the EU, six of them are in Poland.