Hungary’s Orbán asks for return of Trump after first day on Twitter

Budapest, Hungary – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán joined the Twitter-verse on Monday with a trolling spirit.

With about 31,000 followers at the time of publication, the Hungarian Premier’s English-language Twitter page still has a far lower reach than his Hungarian-language Facebook profile, which enjoys an audience of 1,2 million people.

But judging from the first 24 hours, Orbán appears intent on using his new digital platform to make some waves – likely targeting a more international audience of followers, and critics.

Published yesterday ahead of his visit to Berlin to meet with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, his first tweet read: “Let’s make some noise! From now on you can also follow me on Twitter”.

Intentional or not, the picture posted with the tweet appears to have been taken during his arrival at the Prague castle last week for two European high-profile summits. Orbán was loudly booed by a crowd of EU supporters upon his arrival.

Let’s make some noise! From now on you can also follow me on Twitter.



Busy day ahead in Berlin with @Bundeskanzler. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/bFc3Im9cBZ — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 10, 2022

“Kohl, Schröder, Merkel, Scholz. Met my 4th [German chancellor] today”, his second tweet reads, conspicuously boasting about his longevity in power compared to his counterparts in Berlin – a political endurance many observers attribute to Orbán’s Fidesz’s illiberal turn, growing concentration of power, manipulation of electoral rules and attacks on democratic checks and balances throughout his 12-consecutive-year rule.

His trolling continued just a few hours later with a third tweet commenting on his meeting with German companies working in Hungary: “I assured them that they can count on our support. We may have disagreements from time to time, but not as many as they have with their own [German] government back home.”

As reported by BIRN, the business forum may not have gone exactly as planned for the Hungarian Prime Minister, confronted by German business leaders for his lack of support for sanctions against Russia.

Just under 24 hours after his first tweet, Orbán doubled down on Tuesday morning with another controversial statement. “After my first day on Twitter, there’s one question on my mind. Where is my good friend, [Donald Trump]?”, the caption reads, with the popular “confused Travolta” GIF.

A little reminder: He was permanently suspended due to the risk of incitement of violence. https://t.co/KeOtHp6Lry — Viktória Serdült (@viktoriaserdult) October 11, 2022

As some have already speculated, Orbán might – like his buddy Trump – soon find himself in the crosshairs of Twitter censors. But judging from past developments, this would merely boost his self-portrayal as a freedom fighter victim of the PC-police-enforced woke-ish globalist lobby.

In Fidesz’s well-oiled social media machinery, a Twitter ban would likely be a godsend for Orbán.