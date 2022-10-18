Poland calls on sanctions against Tehran if Russian use of Iranian-made “kamikaze drones” confirmed

Warsaw, Poland – The EU should impose new sanctions on Iran if investigation confirms that the country provided Russia with so-called “kamikaze drones” used in Ukraine, Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said.

On Monday, Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine, unleashing dozens of “kamikaze drones” in Kyiv and other cities with the aim of causing chaos and further crippling the country’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s military said that the majority of drones were intercepted and destroyed by its air defence, but some nevertheless slipped through to reach their targets.

Videos widely shared on social media at the beginning of the week show Ukrainian forces, as well as armed civilians, trying to shoot down the drones hovering above Kyiv and elsewhere.

At least eight people were killed in this week’s attacks, which Ukrainian authorities consider to have been carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, increasingly used by the Russian army in recent weeks.

US and Western intelligence agencies, as well as most independent analysts, also back their claim.

Iran, meanwhile, denies its involvement. “The published news about Iran providing Russia with drones has political ambitions and it’s circulated by Western sources,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani declared on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed on Tuesday that Russia had “no information” on whether or not Iranian-made drones were used in the attacks.

The US, the UK and France additionally said that Iran supplying drones to Russia would constitute a violation of a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell stated that they were looking “for concrete evidence” about the participation of Iran in Monday’s deadly attacks in Ukraine.