Russia removes fence around Czech House in Moscow

Brno, Czech Republic – Russian authorities ordered the fence surrounding the Czech House in Moscow to be removed, Czech Television reported on Monday.

They argue that the installation of the fence in front of the Czech House, which houses various government agencies, had not received the proper authorisation from local authorities.

After workers from the Tver district administration removed 19 meters of the fence on Monday morning, Czech embassy staff reportedly erected a temporary one with mobile fencing blocks.

Largely closed in March in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Czech House in Moscow is working in maintenance mode today, with only a few Czech and Russian employees overseeing its activities.

Completed in 1986, it is the largest property owned by the Czech state abroad, according to CTK, and is located just a few hundred meters from the Czech embassy.

In Prague, the Czech government described the move as “an unacceptable violation” of property rights and international law, specifically the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the Czech Republic would not remain silent and that the government would take proper action in accordance with international customs.