Polish-Ukrainian cultural centre opens in city of Lublin

Warsaw, Poland – A new intercultural centre for young Poles and Ukrainians opened earlier this month in the Polish city of Lublin.

Funded with support from UNICEF and the involvement of multiple local NGOs, Spilno Lublin will cater to young residents from Poland and Ukraine, offering them a wide range of activities.

“Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, we have been making every effort to pay attention to the needs of people who have found shelter in Lublin,” mayor Krzysztof Żuk said in a statement.

“These are mainly women with children, a group that particularly requires support and care. Due to cooperation with UNICEF, we have the opportunity to invite Ukrainian and Polish children and their guardians to a unique place of learning, fun and integration.”

The cultural youth centre will offer English, Polish and Ukrainian language courses, as well as a string of other activities, including art, handicraft and physical sessions, or relaxation and mindfulness workshops for children and teenagers. “Forest therapy” walks will also be organised for the youngest residents.

Spilno Lublin also provides people legal, social, and psychological support for the estimated 50,000 Ukrainians living in the city.

More information can be found on the project’s Facebook page.

Main photo credit: City of Lublin