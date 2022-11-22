Czechoslovakia Wikipedia contest holds “editathon” in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic – An original kind of contest is currently underway: for the third year in a row, Wikimedia Czech Republic is organizing a Wikipedia contest to document Czechoslovakia during the second half of the 20th century.

Organised from October 28 to December 18, the project is open to anyone wishing to participate by writing and sharing articles or uploading pictures of Czechoslovakia – from the communist takeover of 1948 to the Velvet Revolution and fall of the communist regime in 1989.

According to the organisers, “33 years after the Velvet Revolution, Wikipedia is still missing dozens of articles” documenting key personalities, events, or cultural trends of communist Czechoslovakia.

“Both experienced Wikipedians and complete newcomers can participate” in a project meant to fill knowledge gaps in the digital sphere and remind that anyone can contribute to Wikipedia – as long as they abide by the open-source platform’s sourcing and editing rules.

Every Monday evening throughout the duration of the program, participants will receive the help from mentors and academics guiding them in the writing and editing process via online sessions.

In addition, an “editathon” (or editing marathon) will be held on November 23, from 5 to 8 pm, at Kampus Hybernská in Prague – preceded by a one-hour lecture on Czechoslovak history.

Eager Wikipedians only need to fill out this online form to take part in tomorrow’s event.

The two previous editions of this open-call competition resulted in 113 articles and 177 pictures being either enriched or added to Czech Wikipedia archives.

Developed in cooperation with the Prague-based Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes (ÚSTR), the Wikiproject received funding from the US embassy.

While the project is mostly intended for Czech speakers, organisers insist that non-natives are welcome to participate, and will also receive help to write, edit, enrich, or translate English-language Wikipedia pages about Czechoslovakia from 1948 to 1989.