Springtime looms: how Central European teams are shaping up for Euro 2024

Prague, Czech Republic – It might seem like it was just yesterday when we were all watching Lionel Messi lift the FIFA World Cup, but football’s relentless scheduling means that there is always something happening “tomorrow”.

Indeed, just as the domestic competitions resume all around Europe for the resumption of the league campaigns, we will have to pause again in spring for the international breaks. But rather than unnecessary friendlies (according to critics) or the much-maligned Nations League tournament, we have the business of the European Championship Qualifiers. Euro 2024 is fewer than 500 days away, and the task of qualifying will start soon.

So, just what sort of task do Central European nations like Poland, Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary have ahead of them? Who has been given a tough draw in the qualifiers? And who looks like they have a good shot at making it to Germany in June 2024? Let’s see what’s in store:

Poland and Czech Republic

We are putting the Czechs and Poles together in a single category for a simple reason – they have both been drawn in Group E. In fact, the two nations will begin their campaign against each other on March 24 with a game at the Eden Arena, Prague. The good news is that there are two places up for grabs as automatic qualifiers.

And in even better news for fans of either nation, Poland and Czech Republic are the two strongest teams in the group. The other three nations are Albania, the Faroe Islands, and Moldova. With all due respect to those countries, it looks like Poland and Czech Republic will be heavily favoured by online betting sportsbooks to qualify for Euro 2024. The main question is, who will come out on top between the two heavyweights of Group E?

Hungary

If you have followed the fortunes of Hungary in recent years, you’ll know that the Maygars have been pulling up trees, with coach Marco Rossi now arguably overlooking the best Hungarian team in a generation. Yes, Hungary missed out on the UEFA Nations League finals, but the good run of results, which included wins over Germany and a stunning 4-0 victory over England, has other benefits, notably a seeding for the Euro Qualifiers.

In short, Hungary have avoided some of the big nations in Group G, although they will have a tougher job than Poland or Czech Republic. Serbia. Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Lithuania are the opposition, with the former looking most likely to fight with Hungary for the top spot. Due to UEFA’s complicated system, the second-place team may not get automatic entry to Euro 2024, so there is a possibility of a playoff gauntlet for the runner-up.

Slovakia

Slovakia have been drawn in Group J, and they look to have the toughest task of any teams mentioned thus far. Portgual and Bosnia Herzegovina are perhaps the most eye-catching names in the group, but Iceland will also represent formidable opponents.

The key for Slovakia is to get off to a strong start, and that will require good results from the opening two fixtures in March. The Slovaks will host Luxembourg in Trnava on March 23, and Bosnia a few days later, on the 26th. In June, they have games in Iceland and Liechtenstein, so there is an opportunity to get some points on the board before the mighty Portugal come visiting in September.