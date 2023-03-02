Czech collective launches Women’s Month Challenge on Wikipedia

Prague, Czech Republic – Wikimedia Czech Republic has kicked off its Women’s Month this week and is planning a string of activities to promote the visibility of women on Wikipedia.

From March 1 to April 8, the local organisation is calling on anyone interested to take part in its programs to write articles about famous or exemplary women on Czech-language Wikipedia.

Three so-called “editathons” will take part this month: on March 3 in Ponrepo, March 9 at the American Centre in Prague and on March 31 at the Czech Academy of Sciences.

During those sessions, people will receive help, guidance, and tips on how to write well-researched and referenced articles on Wikipedia on women of their choice.

Joint editing sessions will also take place in Brno and online, the group announced in a statement.

The is the fifth time the Women’s Month challenge on Wikipedia is taking place. Its goal is twofold: increase the number of articles dedicated to women on Czech Wikipedia (only 18% of all Wikipedia biographies are currently about women) and urge more women to contribute to the online encyclopedia, considering that 90% of Wikipedia volunteer editors are men.

“We want to support women in the editing process so that their number among editors better reflects the actual distribution of society,” Klára Joklová, the head of Wikimedia Czech Republic, said.

The program is financially supported by the US Embassy in Prague, and has received the backing of Charles University in Prague, who in 2021 elected Milena Králíčková as its first female rector in its nearly 700-year history.