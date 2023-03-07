Toblerone forced to change logo after moving to Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia – Toblerone will have to change its packaging and drop its iconic image of the Matterhorn peak after shifting part of its production to Slovakia.

Under Swiss law, the emblematic chocolate bars can no longer be considered “of Switzerland” if part of it is produced outside of the country.

US-owner Mondelez announced last year that Toblerone will move part of its production abroad, namely in Slovakia, a change largely intended to cut costs and ramp up global production.

The change will reportedly only affect 35- and 50-gram bars to be made in Bratislava, while the larger 100-gram tablets will still be produced in Bern.

Established in the Swiss capital in 1908, Toblerone has long marketed itself as being a proud and immensely popular symbol of the country’s famous chocolate-making tradition.

The latest move, however, means that the company won’t be allowed to use national symbols of Switzerland on its packaging: including the Matterhorn peak and, a bit less conspicuously, a heraldic bear hidden in the mountain peak – the symbol of the city of Bern.

Introduced in 2017 to protect the branding of products manufactured in the Alpine country, the “Swissness” cachet has long been seen as a standard of quality, and it remains to be seen whether the loss will affect Toblerone’s image, and sales.

The new design of the iconic triangular-shaped milk chocolate bars has yet to be revealed. Mondelez noted however that the Matterhorn would be replaced by a generic summit – mountainous Slovakia itself has quite a few of those – and that the box will have to replace “of Switzerland” with “established in Switzerland”.

The US conglomerate nevertheless assured that “the modernised and streamlined mountain logo [would be] consistent with the geometric and triangular aesthetic”.

Toblerone makes approximately 7 billion chocolate bars annually and exports about 97% of its production around the world.