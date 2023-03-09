[“What does DILF mean?” trending on Czech social media as new president takes office]

Even newsmen know how depressing news can be, and this is partly to blame for the growing apathy felt by many of us towards what’s happening in the world; since fake news are everywhere, might as well have a bit of fun in the process; and because laughter is one of the best recipes to discuss a world gone topsy-turvy: Kafkadesk is happy to present its new Satire column.

Prague, Czech Republic – “What does DILF mean?” “What is a DILF?” “Is DILF a good thing?” “How do you recognise a DILF?”

And other variations of this query have been the top trending topic on Google, social media platforms and other search engines in the Czech Republic over the past 24 hours.

“The Czech Republic is at a political crossroads in its young 30-year history”, media specialist Jaromír H. explained to Kafkadesk.

“With the inauguration of the new president, who easily cruised to victory a few weeks ago, we were all expecting to see some social media chatter and online trends reflecting the change of guard. The ‘DILF effect’ isn’t exactly what we had in mind, but I guess it’s pretty harmless, right?”, he added, shrugging his shoulders.

Some scattered voices nevertheless expressed dismay at this development, with local area pundit Bohuslav K. going so far as to call it “symptomatic of the public and mainstream media’s superficial expectations about our elected leaders”, “indicative of an antiquated fascination for the uniform,” and “representative of discriminatory standards of beauty which have no place in the public sphere”.

When asked whom he would rather have seen move to the Prague Castle, Mr. K. refused to comment, again obscurely citing “antiquated and discriminatory standards of beauty”.

“We live in hard times, so I really don’t see anything wrong with having a leader who’s kind of easy on the eye”, opined local woman Katarina G. “Many other countries already have theirs: France, Spain, Canada, some of the Baltics folks, the Fins, Bhutan”, she recited with encyclopaedic knowledge.

“Goddamn it even the Slovaks! Why can’t it be our turn?”.

Reminder: the events, quotes and people mentioned in this article are fictitious.