Czech and Slovak presidents plan joint April visit to Ukraine

Prague, Czech Republic – Newly-elected Czech President Petr Pavel and Slovak counterpart Zuzana Čaputová said they would travel together to Kyiv in April to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement was made as Petr Pavel, who was officially inaugurated as the Czech Republic’s fourth president earlier this month, visited Slovakia as part of his first official state visit abroad.

Since the split of Czechoslovakia over 30 years ago, it has become customary for Czech and Slovak heads of state and Prime Ministers to travel to each other’s countries after taking office.

M. Pavel, a retired Czech and NATO general, had already expressed on the campaign trail his intention to travel to Kyiv and meet with President Zelensky if he were elected.

The two leaders spoke on the phone on March 12 to talk about the situation on the frontlines and discuss Ukraine’s military needs and EU accession ambitions.

President Pavel vowed to visit all neighbouring countries, as well as Ukraine and Brussels during his first 100 days in office.

President Čaputová, for her part, has already made the trip in May last year to express her country’s support for Ukraine’s fight for independence in the face of Russia’s aggression.

Both the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been among Ukraine’s most vocal and steadfast allies since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, providing the country with military and financial assistance and organizing humanitarian efforts for hundreds of thousands of refugees who’ve fled west.

Main photo credit: Official Facebook Page of Petr Pavel.