An inside look at Poland’s favourite games

Warsaw, Poland – Those who have never travelled to Poland or taken a dive into the gaming scene might be surprised to learn just how deeply involved the country is with the industry. First and foremost, cities like Katowice have become premier locations for eSports competitions. For example, the Intel Extreme Masters regularly draws in hundreds of millions of viewers from around the world.

When it comes to gaming, locals also enjoy playing competitive titles. Many of these are also eSports games, including battle royales and first-person shooters. However, Poland has also played an important part in one of the world’s leading pop culture franchises at the moment: The Witcher saga. Aside from The Witcher series, Polish studios have also contributed to development of other major releases.

Let’s explore some of Poland’s favourite gaming titles, then we’ll move on to profile Andrzej Sapkowski, creator of The Witcher series – and an opponent of the mega-popular PC games.

CS: GO

Back in 2020, Statista conducted a survey on Polish gamers. The study found that an astounding 72% of self-professed ‘hardcore’ gamers enjoyed playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. So, what’s behind this huge number? It seems that, at the time, the marketing that was taking place for major CS: GO competitions was helping boost the game’s visibility.

Similarly, Polish teams were performing in highly competitive eSports leagues. This meant that gamers could play the title in their spare time, then watch their favourite team compete—much like a football fan can do with their team after playing a game in the park with friends.

Online poker

Beyond the realm of traditional video gaming, online poker is another popular choice for players. That’s because fully virtual formats allow them the freedom of playing when and where they like, choosing a variation that suits their needs, and taking their time as they try out new strategies.

In fact, newcomers who may still need to learn about hand rankings and other basics can do so at their own pace in an online format. Just like with CS: GO or another eSports title, players can also choose from different skill levels as they advance and develop their tactical approach.

League of Legends

Just before CS: GO took the top spot as Poland’s most popular competitive title, League of Legends had a hold on at least 50% of PC gamers. That’s because LoL was the world’s most popular eSports title at the time – and for good reason. Its popularity mirrors that of CS: GO, which requires players to work together on a team and develop specialized skills. Additionally, players can choose a team to back in the world of LoL eSports, which adds plenty of fanfare for those watching from the side-lines. In other words, with added publicity comes added interest.

Top choice in Poland: The Witcher & Gwent

Finally, let’s zero in on one of the world’s most popular games, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game is distinctly Polish, and players recognize this, thanks to its source material. Today, non-gamers are probably familiar with The Witcher series on Netflix. Gamers, on the other hand, are more likely to point back to the PC series, which began with a 2007 RPG.

In reality, The Witcher franchise began as a series of fantasy books by author Andrzej Sapskowski. The nine-book series started out with a short story in 1986. Over time, Sapkowski expanded on his Witcher universe, with the final book being published in 2013 – after the PC games’ original release.

Anyone who has read the book, played the game, or watched the series will recognize Polish themes, settings, and characters. But it’s interesting to point out that Sapkowski has a bone to pick with some fans, as many mistakenly believe he penned the series after the PC games took off. This means that many gamers think the books mirror the PC storylines, which couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Regardless, it’s worth pointing out that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt proved so popular that it led to the creation of a separate, stand-alone digital collectible card game. Titled Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, this 2018 release is now becoming an eSport in its own right.