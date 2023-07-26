Second March for Equality (Pride) held in Polish town of Sanok

Warsaw, Poland – On July 22, the March for Equality for LGBT+ rights was held in Sanok, Poland, under the motto “Miłość naszym prawem! – Love is our right!”. Sanok, a town of 40,000 in the Podkarpackie voivodship held its second March for Equality (Marsz Równości), in a region were until a year ago many believed such an event would be impossible.

According to ILGA-Europe’s ranking, Poland has one of the European Union’s worst legal track-records regarding LGBT rights, with practically no protection from hate crimes, discrimination and prejudice-based violence.

The Podkarpackie region records a high level of religiosity and strong support for the ruling conservative-right wing Law and Justice party, which for years has been attacking the country’s LGBT+ community. As the organizers underline, marches in smaller settlements are particularly important to raise awareness about the disinformation and hate speech directed towards the LGBT+ community, often coming from the PiS-led government itself.

The Podkarpackie voivodship (among other districts) was not too long ago in the news for the announcement of the infamous “LGBT-free zones” that provoked countrywide protests and criticism from human rights activists and EU partners. Sanok is located 15 kilometres from Lesko county, which in 2019 was proclaimed an “LGBT-free zone” before revoking its decision earlier this year, thanks partly to the activity of the Tęczowy Sanok organisation.

While Equality Marches have been held for years in larger cities around Poland, they remained rare in smaller municipalities. However, Sanok (among other small towns, such as Słupsk, Milicz, and Czaplinek) proved that organizing marches in more rural settlements is possible, and may set an example for others.

The March for Equality in Sanok was organized by the local activist group Tęczowy Sanok (Rainbow Sanok) with the leadership of local LGBT+ advocate Wioleta Fedorus and Polish activist and politician Wiktoria Aleksandra Barańska. While the debate on LGBT+ rights is still in the forefront of the Polish political discourse, and proves a hot topic before the upcoming parliamentary elections, no current member of the Polish parliament attended the peaceful March or sent words of support.

As Wiktoria Barańska highlights, “the marches are a celebration of equality, freedom and security. They show that every person living in the city, as well as its visitors, can feel at home and are welcome. LGBTQ+ people live everywhere, all over Poland, also in the Podkarpackie voivodship, so we want to feel at home in our region.”

“Among the demands of this year’s event are the protection against discrimination and exclusion of all social minorities, and the strengthening of legal protections against hate speech and hate crimes,” she added. Other claims include the equality of marriage, protection of transgender individuals’ rights, and the right to adoption.

In the Podkarpackie region, three cities now hold Equality Marches: regional capital Rzeszów, Sanok, and Krosno, a town of 47,000 residents which will hold its first March on August 26.

Photo credit: Aleksandra Rydosz