How Prague’s oldest casino has failed to move with the times (and why that’s no bad thing)

Prague, Czech Republic – With their neon signs and clunky slot machines, many modern casinos have lost the glitz and glam of their original counterparts. This is certainly not the case with the Casino Savarin in Prague, a classic little casino oozing old-fashioned charm and plenty of period touches.

The oldest casino in Central Europe

The Savarin first opened its doors in 1905 with a wealth of Austro-Hungarian generals and the first Czechoslovak president, T.G. Masaryk being among the first to visit. It was later frequently visited by many notable guests including Jan Werich, Franz Kafka, and Ferdinand Peroutka.

Anyone is welcome at the Savarin (provided you’re over 18 and adhere to the rules of course). If you’re not a seasoned player, stepping into a casino can seem more than a little daunting, particularly one that’s as opulent as the Savarin.

Style at the Savarin

When you think of casinos there are often two images that spring to mind; flashing neon lights and the tinny sounds of the slots or the Rat Pack era of Hollywood glamour. When it comes to the Savarin it’s definitely more the latter and as you wander up the wide staircase underneath the fresco-covered ceiling, it’s easy to feel transported!

The historic centre of Prague was given World Heritage Sites status in 1992 and is full to the brim of stunning buildings and impressive architecture. The Savarin, located in a beautiful 18th-century baroque building, is certainly no exception. Inside the impressive main hall expect old-fashioned, wooden roulette tables, imposing drapes, leather sofas, and impressive chandeliers. There are of course plenty of the aforementioned noisy slot machines, but they certainly don’t detract from the old-school charm!

There are several table games with croupiers including American Roulette, blackjack, pontoon, and poker. All table games can be played in Czech crowns or euros and drinks are complimentary for players. There are also dozens of modern slot machines too, if you don’t quite feel ready to hit the live games!

The casino can be found on Na Prikope 10, just a short walk from Wenceslas Square so when you’ve cashed in all your chips and head out of the casino you’re right in the heart of it all. Whilst there are plenty of Casinos in central Europe, all the faded glamour and old-fashioned charm give the Savarin an almost theatrical feel and make it hard to beat.

Whether you’ve gone all in or just lost your last chip, just being in the Savarin and soaking up the atmosphere is worth the night out!

Photo credit: “CZ Prague Casino Savarin-Na Prikope 10 (” (CC BY 2.0) by David Pirmann