Czech Republic helping to set standards on digital nomad employment

Prague, Czech Republic – Remote work via the internet has been possible for decades now, but it’s only recently that it’s gone from an exploratory and niche idea to a realistic large-scale employment choice. Digital nomad work makes up an important part of this equation, and it’s an area where the Czech Republic is setting itself up as an early success story.

Advantages of the new digital world

Working directly for an establishment has long illustrated the status quo out of necessity. Without instant access to digital technology, working from a distance wasn’t efficient with older forms of communication. The dominance and ubiquity of high-speed internet have reshaped this reality. Looking at internet speeds by country, the Czech Republic is listed with an average internet speed of 112 Mbps, ranking it 59th in the world.

Though 59th might not seem especially high, it’s important to note what exactly 112 Mbps means for real-life usage. The most demanding use most people will put their connections through is video streaming. At the highest full HD 4K video streaming standard, this only costs around 32 Mbps, less than a third of what’s provided by the Czech Republic’s average connection.

Remote work opportunities are focused on digital tech, and most of these jobs have demands that don’t come close to pushing average connections today to their limits. A reliable 20 Mbps would work fine here for many workers, so areas like the Czech Republic are ahead of the curve of what workers need.

What is a digital nomad anyway?

A digital nomad is a type of remote worker who isn’t tied to one location. With the use of a laptop and an internet connection, a digital nomad can travel between cities and countries while still working as they would if locked in one place. The constraints of being a digital nomad mean it doesn’t appeal to everyone, but for the right person, this illustrates a lifestyle of adventure and discovery.

With recent developments in remote work popularity and access, digital nomad work is becoming an increasingly popular extension of the remote work ethos. It’s even more flexible, it can offer many of the same payment opportunities, and it provides the ability to explore beyond what holiday periods alone can offer.

Why the Czech Republic?

One of the biggest problems of digital nomad work is that many countries haven’t yet caught up to what this type of employment means. Digital nomads are all too happy to register and pay tax in the countries they stay, but few countries yet offer this option. Without an office, work visas can be difficult to come by, and this can limit their choices.

The Czech Republic has been pretty forward-thinking in its offering of the digital nomad-friendly Zivno visa or Trade License visa. Though not made specifically for digital nomads, the flexibility and availability of this certification mean that digital nomads have an easy, reliable, and stress-free way to make a temporary base in the Czech Republic.

Thanks to places like Prague routinely ranking among the coolest places to stay, the Czech Republic has made an attractive choice for travelers even more enticing. At the same time, these visitors boost the economy via income and regional tax, as well as the money they spend in their daily lives.

Countries offering streamlined avenues for digital nomad work is an inevitability, but it’s a low priority to most governments. By getting ahead of the curve, the Czech Republic manages to both boost its economy and set itself as an early leader in helping digital nomads achieve their dreams. The already-earned early momentum has guaranteed that the Czech Republic will always stand out in the remote work sphere, with many traveling workers out there hoping other nations across the world will soon follow suit.