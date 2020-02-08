Czech Republic sees record number of tourists in 2019

Prague, Czech Republic – If you were hoping the Charles bridge couldn’t get even more crowded, think again.

The number of tourists visiting the Czech Republic has reached an all-time high in 2019, with nearly 22 million guests staying in collective accommodation establishments, according to figures released by the Czech statistical office yesterday.

This represents roughly twice the size of the country’s overall population of 10.6 million and an increase of 3.5% (+740,000 tourists) compared to 2018.

The overall number of tourists visiting the Czech Republic is expected to be even higher, as these figures only take into account people staying in hotels, hostels, beds and breakfasts, camp sites and other types of collective establishments.

The number of overnight stays also reached the record level of over 57 million last year.

Slightly more than half of these 22 million tourists came from the Czech Republic, with the number of domestic guests exceeding the number of foreign guests by around 220,000.

In total, 10,8 million foreign tourists stayed in the Czech Republic in 2019. As in previous years, most of them came from neighbouring countries, with Germans leading the pack (more than 2 million), followed by Slovaks (750,000) and Poles (673,000).

The Czech Republic also saw a high number of tourists from China (612,000), the U.S. (584,000), Russia (565,000), Great-Britain (496,000), Italy (410,000) and South Korea (385,000).

Among all these nationalities, the number of tourists from China (-1%) and South Korea (-7.4%) were the only ones to decrease year-on-year.

In 2018, the Czech Republic had already set a new tourism record, with more than 21.3 million guests staying in collective accommodation establishments.