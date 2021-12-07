Czech Republic to become home of world’s longest suspension bridge

Brno, Czech Republic – The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world is currently under construction in the Czech Republic, Radio Prague reported earlier this week.

Called Sky Bridge 721, the structure is being built in the mountain resort of Dolni Morava, north-eastern Czech Republic, above the valley of Mlynsky Potok at an altitude of over 1,100 meters.

Suspended at a height of 95 meters above ground and boasting a total length of 721 meters, it will become the longest pedestrian bridge of its kind when completed, beating the current record-holder Arouca 516 near the Portuguese town of the same name.

Supported by a main rope of over 7 cm in diameter, the entire construction will weigh more than 400 tons.

Scheduled to open to visitors in the spring of 2022, Sky Bridge 721 is expected to draw crowds of thrill-seeking tourists to the region.

The Dolni Morava resort is also home to the locally famous Trail in the Clouds, a massive 55-meter-high structure completed in 2015 offering a wondrous view of the Morava River valley and the Jeseniky hilltops, on top of a 100-metre-long descending spiral slide.

As for non-pedestrian suspension bridges, the world record is held by Akashi Kaikyo Bridge in Japan (main span of nearly 2,000 meters).