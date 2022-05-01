Poland offers to guard Slovak airspace to allow transfer of MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

Bratislava, Slovakia – Poland said it was ready to defend the Slovak airspace to make up for the potential transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

“I got a confirmation that Poland is ready to take care of Slovakia’s air space from the moment Slovakia decides to ground the MiG-29 jets,” Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said during a joint press conference with Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak.

The agreement would allow Slovakia to transfer its 12 MiG-29 fighter planes to Ukraine to help its eastern neighbour fight off Russia’s invasion.

Defence Minister Nad confirmed that Slovak authorities were now working on a legislative proposal to allow its EU and NATO ally to police its airspace.

Slovakia had already been planning to replace its ageing fleet of Soviet-made MiG-29s with US-made F-16s. In 2019, Bratislava and Washington inked a historic defence deal, planning for the delivery of 18 F-16s, with a first batch expected in 2024.

Slovakia and Poland, two NATO member states which share a land border with war-torn Ukraine, have been among the most vocal supporters of Kyiv in the wake of the Russian invasion more than two months ago.