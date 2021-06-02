Poland’s Sexify was the most watched show on Netflix this May

Warsaw, Poland – The Polish sex comedy Sexify, which follows three teens who design a sex app, was the most watched TV show on Netflix in May 2021.

Starring Aleksandra Skraba, Sandra Drzymalska, and Maria Sobocinska, the show tops a list which include Jupiter’s Legacy, Shadow and Bone, El Inocente and Who killed Sara?.

Released on Netflix last month, Sexify surfs on the wave of sexually explicit shows and films, such as Sex Education or the steamy Polish drama 365 days, which always do well on the streaming platform.

Sexify is indeed about an ambitious college student’s efforts to develop a game-changing app for both her graduation project and an all-important tech competition, as the eventually lands on the idea to design an app, called Sexify, that simplifies the female orgasm.

Much like in Netflix’s Sex Education, this will lead her and her friends to explore the daunting world of intimacy and in the process, learn more about themselves and their respective sexual identities.

“The first season of Netflix’s new original series tries to win viewers over with a gimmicky portrayal of sex, and that alone won’t be enough to sell TV enthusiasts on this middling Polish drama”, writes Joshua Robinson on Thrillist, adding that “with such a promising premise and several unresolved storylines, there’s still a possibility that Sexify can make some vast improvements in a potential second season.”

With nearly 7 million monthly users, Netflix is Poland’s most popular video streaming platform. It’s popularity has been helped by the release of The Witcher series, based on the popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, as well as the platform’s first Polish original series, 1983, released in 2018.