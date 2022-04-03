Netflix to open Central and Eastern Europe hub in Poland

Warsaw, Poland – Netflix announced it was planning to open a new office in Poland to act as its Central and Eastern European hub.

Describing the launch as the “natural next step for us”, Netflix executive Larry Tanz said that the new office “marks another milestone in our journey in Central and Eastern Europe, bringing us even closer to our members and creative partners.”

“Given the growing number of Polish productions, the time has come to get even closer to the local creative and film industry,” he wrote in a blog post.

The office is set to open in the capital Warsaw later this year and boost Netflix’s investment, licensing, and production efforts in Central and Eastern Europe, more specifically in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Croatia, and Ukraine.

Regarding the latter, Netflix has for now stopped all production in Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion of the country and put on hold its upcoming Russian-language series, including the anticipated Anna Karenina.

“The creativity and potential of the local industry make Warsaw a great place to base our business across Central and Eastern Europe,” M. Tanz commented.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller welcomed the move, saying it “confirms the lasting interest in our region from American investors. It means more jobs in the audiovisual sector and possibilities of development for Polish talents.”

Netflix has been present in Poland since 2016 and has since shown growing interest in expanding the scope of its activities and production in Central and Eastern Europe.

In Poland, recent Netflix productions include Sexify, Rojst ’97, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, How I Fell in Love with a Gangster, and Operation Hyacinth.

The hit fantasy series The Witcher, also produced by the streamer and starring Henry Cavill in the lead monster-hunter role, is based on the books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Other big-budget productions were also shot in the region, including Extraction 2 in neighbouring Czech Republic with Chris Hemsworth as the lead protagonist.

The US streaming platform already has eight national or regional European branches located in London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Rome, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Istanbul.