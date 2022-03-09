Slovak citizenship by descent finally becomes law

Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovak descendants worldwide can pop their champagne because it’s now official.

On Monday March 7, Slovak President Zuzana Ćaputová signed the much anticipated Slovak Citizenship Act (no. 40/1993 Coll.)

As we discussed in detail two weeks ago, the amendment historically paves the way for citizenship eligibility for children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Slovak and Czechoslovak citizens born in the area of modern-day Slovakia.

Up to an estimated 800,000 Americans could be eligible for Slovak citizenship.

The law’s effective date is April 1, 2022. No guidelines have been released yet on application procedure but are expected to be forthcoming soon.

Readers who think they may be eligible may want to take steps ahead of time to prepare to apply.

By Parviz Malakouti-Fitzgerald

Parviz Malakouti-Fitzgerald is a Los Angeles-based immigration attorney at the Law Office of Parviz Malakouti and an adjunct professor of immigration law at Nevada State College.