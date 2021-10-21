Mucha documentary to open Czech and Slovak film festival in Paris

Paris, France – The 7th edition of the Czech-In Film Festival kicks-off tomorrow in Paris with the screening of Roman Vávra’s documentary on the life of Alphonse Mucha, “The World According to Mucha” (Svět podle Muchy, 2020), which will be presented in the presence of the Czech painter’s grandson, John Mucha.

After a mandatory year off, the festival will showcase Czech and Slovak films and will be held over the weekend in various locations across the French capital: the Auditorium of the Paris City Hall, and Les 3 Luxembourg and the Reflet Medicis cinemas.

Kicking off the three day festival, Roman Vávra’s “The World According to Mucha” explores career of Art Nouveau pioneer Alphonse Mucha. It premiered in the spring of 2020 to coincide with the 160th anniversary of Mucha’s birth.

Alphonse Mucha spent his career in Paris at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries and created a new style named after him: the Mucha style.

On Saturday, children and adults will then be able to appreciate another artistic discipline in which the Czechs excel: film animation, represented by “Even Mice Belong in Heaven” (I mysi patrí do nebe, 2021), by Jan Bubeníček and Denisa Grimmová, co-produced by the Czech Republic, France, Poland and Slovakia. The Paris premiere will take place in the presence of the main character Šupito and French producer Alexander Charlet.

The festival will also address more serious topics: the expulsion of German minorities after the end of World War II is the theme of Bohdan Sláma’s film “Shadow Country” (Krajina ve stínu, 2020). The screening will be followed by a debate with Roman Krakovský, a historian specialized in Central and Eastern Europe.

The main program will end on Sunday with a screening of the film, “When the Cat Comes” (Až přijde kocour, 1963) by Vojtěch Jasný, which has been restored for this year’s Cannes classics selection. The film will be accompanied by a presentation by Anne-Laure Brénéol-Ithurralde, of Malavida distribution.

In November, as part of the festival, the Czech language department of the Sorbonne University will later host a screening of the film Confession of the Forgotten (Zpověď zapomenutého, 2015) by Petr Václav. The Institut National des Langues Orientales (INALCO) will then screen “From Your Life” (Z tvého života, 2012) by Kryštof Mařatka. Both films will be presented by the respective directors.

In 2019, the previous edition of the Czech-In Film Festival celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution and explored the recent transformations of Czech and Slovak societies by sheding light on how life was before the fall of the Iron Curtain as well as on the current challenges the two countries face today.