What did Czechs search on Google in 2021?

Prague, Czech Republic – Having a look at the Google trends – i.e. the most common questions asked on the search engine – are always extremely revealing, lifting the veil on the most trending topics, memorable (good or bad) events and shocking developments of the past year.

From natural catastrophes to famous deaths, mixed with a bit of politics and a whole lot of Covid, let’s have a look at the Google Trends 2021 for the Czech Republic.

In terms of Czech personalities and public figures, President Milos Zeman came first in the country’s Google searches, with a sudden peak in mid-October, when the Czech head of state’s hospitalization threw the country into a post-election limbo. His readmission to hospital a few weeks later (following a Covid-positive test result and on the very same day he was released), did not however lead to such a rise in Google searches.

Zeman is followed by Dominik Feri, the youngest and first black MP in Czech political history who was forced to resign in May following a sexual abuse and harassment scandal.

As is often the case, the death of public figures leads to spikes in internet searches.

In the Czech Republic, that was particularly the case with Petr Kellner, the richest man in the country who died in a helicopter crash in Alaska in March, Libuse Safrankova, the beloved Czech actress who left us in June, and Miro Zbirka, the renowned Slovak pop singer who passed away in Prague one month ago.

In terms of general searches, the most frequent ones were linked to Sčítání lidu (the census that took place this year), Euro 2021, Bitcoin (the Czech Republic is indeed considered as a crypto-currency hub in Europe), Registrace očkování (vaccination registration, with several peaks in late February, May and late November) and Volby (elections).

The “How to…” searches are also always full of valuable and surprising lessons to understand what was on the mind of a population. This year, Czechs were particularly keen on knowing more about:

Jak dlouho platí antigenní test? (How long is an antigen test valid?)

Jak vzniká tornádo? (How is a tornado formed?) – yes, the Czech Republic now has tornadoes, courtesy of 2021.

Jak volit? (How to vote?)

Jak dlouho trvá karanténa? (How long does the quarantine last?).

