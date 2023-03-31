Things to do in Bratislava this spring

Bratislava, Slovakia – From the 9th and 10th century Great Moravia to the Kingdom of Hungary; from its role as an important political centre for Hungarian and Austrian rulers to its newfound place in post-World War I independent Czechoslovakia; Bratislava boasts a rich and fascinating history, but often remains neglected or bypassed by travellers taking a tour of Central Europe.

Slavin War Memorial

The Slavin War Memorial is a must-visit for anyone staying in Bratislava for a few days and interested in learning more about the country’s history during World War II. Located on top of a hill overlooking the city, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Soviet soldiers during the war – although as history would show, the liberation of Slovakia by the Red Army wasn’t quite what it seems.

The memorial consists of two parts: an open-air museum and a cemetery. The museum features several exhibits that tell the story of Slovakia’s involvement and role in World War II, including photographs, artifacts, and documents from that time. There are also several monuments dedicated to those who lost their lives during the conflict. The cemetery contains over 6,000 graves belonging to fallen Soviet soldiers and civilians who died during that time.

St Elizabeth’s Church (Blue Church)

St Elizabeth’s Church, also commonly known as the Blue Church, is a must-see when visiting Bratislava. This stunning Art Nouveau building was designed by Hungarian architect Ödön Lechner and built from 1909 to 1913. It stands out from the other buildings in the city due to its unique, you guessed it, blue façade and colourful ceramic decorations.

Inside, visitors can admire the beautiful stained-glass windows that depict scenes from the life of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary. The church also features an impressive organ with over 2,000 pipes and a large fresco painting on its ceiling depicting Jesus Christ surrounded by angels. Additionally, it is home to several notable works of art including sculptures by Alojz Rigele and paintings by Károly Lotz. Visiting this remarkable church is sure to be an unforgettable experience for anyone who visits Bratislava.

Bratislava Castle

Bratislava Castle is one of the most iconic landmarks in Slovakia and a must visit for anyone who wants to explore the country’s rich history. Located on a hill overlooking the Danube River, this castle has been standing since the 9th century and has served as a royal residence, fortress, and even prison over its long and eventful history. Today, it is open to visitors who can explore its many rooms and courtyards filled with artifacts from different eras.

The castle also offers stunning views of the city below, making it an ideal place for taking photos or simply admiring the scenery during an afternoon stroll. Inside, you can find several museums dedicated to Slovak culture and history, while guided tours may be booked to discover some of the castle’s most interesting features like its Gothic chapel or Baroque library.

Bars and leisure

Anyone is entitled for a small break during or after a sightseeing day. And although Bratislava may not be as famous or diverse as nearby cities like Prague, Vienna or Budapest, the Slovak capital has a rich alternative scene of bars and cafes worth spending time in. From Café Next Apache, an iconic venue for Bratislava’s alternative and artsy community, to the well-known La Putika locations and the cosy Eleven Books & Coffee, most people will find what they’re looking, whether it’s a refreshing beer on a beautiful spring day or hot chocolate during a cold evening.

Unbeknownst to many, Bratislava also has a fairly dynamic nightlife scene. Bars, nightclubs or casino venues can stay open well into the night to lay back and party after a busy day of visiting. If you’re too tired to go out, you always have the option of staying in your hotel room and finding some online entertainment, or test slot apps for 2023 from the comfort of your accommodation.

Beyond Bratislava

As attractive as it may be, Bratislava isn’t the only place to enjoy a fascinating holiday at the heart of Central Europe. While Slovakia may be landlocked, and the domestic seaside opportunities are as a result quite limited, the country has plenty of other things to offer.

If you’re interested in discovering another, somewhat more wild and unexplored part of Slovakia, we warmly recommend heading to the east, specifically to the cities of Košice, the capital of eastern Slovakia, and the nearby city of Prešov. Very few tourists and travellers take the time to stop in the area, which make the trip all the more worthwhile.

If you’re more of a nature lover than an urban traveller, then the High Tatras mountain range is the absolute go-to Slovak destination for you, whether it’s to ski during cold winter months or try out beautiful hikes during the spring and summer.