President Caputova most trusted politician in Slovakia, poll shows

Slovakia, Bratislava – President Zuzana Caputova is the most trusted politician in Slovakia, according to a Focus agency poll.

With 58% of respondents expressing a positive opinion about Slovakia’s first female head of state, Zuzana Caputova is the only top politician and state official to enjoy the trust of a majority of the population, the survey indicates.

Around 40% of Slovaks say they do not trust Caputova, elected as the country’s first woman head of state in a landmark election two years ago.

A surprising poll had previously found that Caputova, a former anti-corruption activist and lawyer, was also the most popular politician in neighbouring Czech Republic, enjoying greater confidence among Czechs than their own president Milos Zeman.

Peter Pellegrini, the former Prime Minister who led the government after Smer-SD long-time chief Robert Fico stepped down in the wake of the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, came second in the poll with 41% confidence. After breaking away from Fico and Smer, Pellegrini launched his new party Hlas-SD in June last year. The latest polls put his opposition movement in first place in voting intentions.

Former PM Igor Matovic least trusted

Caputova and Pellegrini were followed by current Prime Minister Eduard Heger (trusted by 29% of Slovaks), Boris Kollar (28%) and deputy Prime Minister and SaS chairman Richard Sulik (27%).

Other top politicians included in the survey include vice-Premier and Za Ludi head Veronika Remisova (26%), former PM Robert Fico (24%), Progressive Slovakia chairwoman Irena Bihariova (16%) and far-right leader Marian Kotleba (15%).

Igor Matovic, the chairman of the ruling OLaNO party who stepped down from his post as Prime Minister earlier this month to defuse a governmental crisis and now holds the position of Finance Minister, is the least trusted politician in the survey, with only 15% of respondents expressing a positive opinion (and 84% saying they did not trust him).

The Focus agency poll was conducted in the first week of April on a representative sample of over 1,000 respondents.